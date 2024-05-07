SmartCIC hires trio of non-executive directors

The appointments will support the continued growth of SmartCIC’s international connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), environmental, social and governance (ESG) and funding initiatives.

The business is making strategic investments in global talent and expertise to expand its commitment to innovation, sustainability and diversity while increasing resources.

“The appointment of Carl, Glenda and Michael to our board represents the next phase in the development of Smart CIC,” Toby Forman, CEO and Co-Founder at SmartCIC Group.

“We set out last year to secure some of the best talent in the industry and their appointments is the culmination of that strategy. The combination of their industry experience and unique insights will enable us to shape the business as we continue to scale and disrupt the markets we operate in.”

Roberts joins the board to support the group’s growth initiatives and go-to-market strategies. He brings more than 35 years’ experience in the international carrier and ICT spaces having held senior executive and board positions at some of the largest technology companies in the world.

Roberts was group vice president at Verizon Business and, most recently, chief commercial officer at Epsilon.

“SmartCIC is one of the most exciting organisations in global connectivity and cellular intelligence. It has a fresh and unique approach to developing and delivering solutions that accelerate transformation and monetisation in our industry.

“It is great to be a part of this team and its long-term growth ambitions, sharing my expertise and experience,” said Roberts.

“Enterprise connectivity needs a new model that is data-driven, intelligent and ready to deliver end-to-end services anywhere in the world. As more companies experience SmartCIC, they’ll see that it is solving mission-critical connectivity challenges.”

Brady held managing director and vice president Europe sales, presales and marketing roles at Orange Business Services, where she supported its international growth for more than 25 years.

She was also chief commercial officer of Future Planet, where she advised companies on ESG principle. Brady will help SmartCIC to achieve its long-term sustainability and diversity goals.

“ESG is a critical part of any growth strategy in tech and telecoms. It is important to have a vision for sustainability, set goals and accurately report on progress,” said Brady.

“SmartCIC has already demonstrated its commitment to ESG and is making a positive impact on local communities across the globe to deliver a greener future. It is an exciting business with a lot of momentum and I look forward to being part of its journey.”

Schwieter joins SmartCIC’s board to offer guidance on financial matters and funding initiatives. With extensive experience spanning decades in both technology firms and the financial sector, he has held key positions at LGT Private Bank and LGT Capital Partner.

"I find great satisfaction in collaborating with innovative enterprises that disrupt traditional norms and bring fresh value to the market," said Schwieter.

"SmartCIC’s unique approach across enterprise connectivity, AI, and 5G monetisation demonstrates a forward-thinking mindset and introduces novel concepts.

“I see immense potential for the growth of its ventures, and I am enthusiastic about contributing to their journey. In this rapidly evolving landscape of technology and telecommunications, SmartCIC stands at the forefront of innovation."

SmartCIC has appointed several industry veterans in the past 12 months including Matt Carpenter, Clint Collins and Chris Harper.