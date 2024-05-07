CMC Networks launches Cloud platform across Africa

CMC Cloud is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution designed to bring workloads closer to the end user and improve the performance of applications and services, without the need to invest in physical hardware.

It provides a decentralised edge infrastructure to reduce latency and bandwidth use, helping to enhance the performance and reliability of digital services across Africa, CMC says.

This is essential for real-time applications using transactional data, video streaming and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The IaaS model provides businesses with access to virtual servers, storage and network infrastructure on a flexible, scalable and agile basis.

“CMC Cloud has been purpose-built for the African continent. We understand local needs and challenges across markets, and our new IaaS offering is providing tailored solutions to address the specific requirements of African businesses,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks.

“We want to remove the barriers to cloud adoption, simplifying and accelerating the growth of Africa’s digital economy. CMC Cloud is making this a reality with a flexible, scalable and cost-efficient model.”

CMC offers cloud services that store and process data within borders, helping organisations comply with country-specific legal and regulatory requirements regarding data storage and privacy.

These privacy and security measures are critical for sectors such as finance, healthcare and public services with sensitive data handling protocols.

“CMC Cloud, on top of our vast network footprint and ‘application-first’ AI core routing capabilities, delivers a holistic approach to digital transformation,” said Geoff Dornan, CTO at CMC Networks.

“Customers can easily adjust computing resources to meet changing business demands while optimising performance with smooth and responsive access to applications and data.

“The flexibility of CMC Cloud helps in scaling resources in accordance with demand, making it a cost-effective solution for start-ups, SMEs, and large enterprises alike.

“With CMC Cloud, we’re making it easier than ever for businesses to thrive in today’s digital economy.”