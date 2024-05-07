HORISEN selects green data centre to provide customers with extended geo-redundancy

HORISEN has expanded its geo-redundancy infrastructure by selecting a leading Tier IV data centre, located in Switzerland, and run by Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz in Gais (RZO). With its complex security concept, this energy-efficient data centre was the ideal choice for HORISEN. Committed to empowering messaging enterprises with unparalleled reliability, HORISEN's decision aligns seamlessly with its mission to provide the backbone technology necessary for a successful messaging business.

This agreement marks a significant step towards enhancing HORISEN’s geo-redundancy capabilities, whilst prioritising environmental sustainability.

Tier IV Distinction:

In pursuit of unparalleled security, reliability, availability, and full redundancy, HORISEN began a search for the optimal data centre solution. The search culminated in the selection of Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz, renowned for its prestigious Tier IV certification, a distinction shared at that time by only two data centres in Switzerland. With its high-security measures, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and strategic location, RZO emerged as the prime choice for HORISEN. This strategic partnership further solidifies HORISEN's commitment to delivering even more reliable messaging technology to its esteemed clientele.

Power Outage Resilience:

With Tier IV standards mandating a minimum of 96 hours of uninterrupted operation following a power outage, RZO's strategic location near a reliable power plant ensures an uninterrupted power supply. With redundancy in power supply from three different sources, ensuring continuous operations under any circumstance, the facility swiftly became the top choice for HORISEN.

Exceptional Security Measures:

HORISEN does not compromise with security, and RZO’s advanced security concept met the highest requirements. The collaboration enhances platform reliability, ensuring the utmost integrity, safeguarding clients' data with unparalleled diligence and privacy law compliance.

Environmental Sustainability:

The data centre exclusively sources its energy from renewable sources, such as hydroelectric and solar power, making it a frontrunner in environmentally sustainable data centre operations. This aligns perfectly with HORISEN’s strategy, reflecting our commitment to provide excellent service in a way that minimises our environmental impact.

Sustainable Practices Integration:

At HORISEN, sustainability is integral to our business philosophy. “We are committed to integrating sustainable practices into our operations, including our data centre operations. Notably, RZO utilises excess heat generated from its operations to support a nearby dairy factory, exemplifying our dedication to environmental stewardship and community engagement.”- says Fabrizio Salanitri, CEO at HORISEN.

Fabrizio Salanitri, CEO, HORISEN

He adds: “HORISEN’s partnership with RZO highlights our firm commitment to delivering reliable, secure, and sustainable messaging technology solutions to our clients. With the integration of green energy-powered data centre capabilities, HORISEN is prepared to enhance its geo-redundancy and lead the way in environmentally responsible data management practices.”

