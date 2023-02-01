Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN)
-
Unitirreno Submarine Network (Unitirreno) confirms contract-in-force (CIF) for the construction of its new subsea cable system in the Tyrrhenian Sea.
-
French mobile operator Free has built what it claims to be the largest 5G connected factory in Europe for Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN).
-
Look, telecoms industry, can you slow down a bit? You’re growing so much that scientists and engineers are having a hard time keeping up, says Alan Burkitt-Gray
-
Three companies, in Europe, the US and Japan, have formally created the company they hope will build the first Arctic cable.
-
Italian carrier Unidata has chosen two vendors to share the work in building a new subsea cable system connecting Sicily with two cities on the Italian mainland, Rome and Genoa.
-
A shortage of cable ships is hurting the subsea industry’s booming demand for new fibre routes to serve hyperscalers. Alan Burkitt-Gray investigates
Forthcoming events
-
Mexico Connect 2023
-
Global Carrier Awards 202318 October, London, UK
-
Capacity Europe 202317-19 October, London, UK
-
A new submarine cable maintenance vessel will join the fleet of Nokia’s subsea cable operation, Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), on Friday.
-
Appointed to lead Nokia’s network infrastructure division, Federico Guillén, is now driving one of the business’s most successful functions. Talking to Melanie Mingas, he shares how the market is changing – and how Nokia is capitalising
-
Three French subsea players have announced the creation of the Agora for Maritime & Submarine Sustainable Innovations (AMSSI).
-
Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has confirmed that it has started construction of the Africa-1 subsea cable connecting Africa, the Middle East and Europe.
-
Nokia is making no profit on its mobile infrastructure sales and 2021 “will be challenging”, CEO Pekka Lundmark has admitted.
-
Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been awarded the contract to supply the new Eastern Arctic Undersea Fiber Optic Network (EAUFON) – subsea cable system.
-
Alain Biston, president and CEO of Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), discusses capacity demand increase and roadmap for the coming years.
-
Ciena has won a contract to upgrade the nine-year-old Europe India Gateway (EIG) subsea cable, which runs 15,000km from the UK through the Mediterranean to the UAE and India.
-
Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been awarded the contract to build a new subsea cable system in the South Pacific Ocean.
-
Southern Cross Cable Network (SCCN) has officially announced construction of the Southern Cross NEXT subsea cable is due to begin shortly.
-
Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has announced the construction of the $350 million Southern Cross NEXT cable.
-
Google and Antel are teaming up to extend the 2,200km Brazil-Uruguay Tannat undersea cable to Argentina in 2020.
Forthcoming events
Capacity Middle East is the largest carrier meeting for the Middle Eastern region, uniting the region’s key ICT players.