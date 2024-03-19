ASN selected for Anel CAM subsea cable project in Portugal

Selected by Infraestruturas de Portugal (IP), ASN will lead on the technical aspects of the Anel CAM project, a subsea cable network that aims to upgrade and extend digital connectivity across the country.

“We are proud of this new collaboration with Portugal for this groundbreaking project,” said Paul Gabla, chief sales & marketing officer at ASN.

“ASN is fully committed to applying our expertise and most advanced technologies to ensure the success of the Anel CAM project.”

The project forms part of the modernisation of Portugal’s communications infrastructure, connecting Portugal to the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madeira.

The new subsea cable system will span 3,812km in length and comprise six fibre pairs offering a total capacity of 150Tbps.

This enhanced capacity represents a 500X increase on the current system, laying the foundation for ultra-high-speed, low-latency connectivity required for 5G mobile technologies.

“When currently more than 95% of all communication and internet is supported by submarine cables, we will create conditions to replace the current communications system, for a new and more modern system,” said Miguel Cruz, president of Infraestruturas de Portugal.

“[It] will have a capacity of approximately 150 terabytes and will allow for enormous improvements in terms of communications performance and, consequently, a reduction in costs, as well for the importance of having, for the very first time in Portugal, a SMART Cable.”

The Anel CAM project also features a unique Science Monitoring and Reliable Telecommunications (SMART) technology component, enabling seismic detection, climate and environmental monitoring, and data transmission for scientific purposes.

This project not only underscores Portugal’s commitment to innovation and digital sovereignty, but also strengthens the long-standing partnership between ASN and Portugal.