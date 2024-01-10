WSense and ASN partner on wireless underwater communication systems

Under the MoU WSense and ASN will leverage their respective technologies and expertise to develop a state-of-the-art underwater communication system.

"This collaboration with ASN allows us to take a giant leap forward in the field of underwater subsea networks allowing us to develop an “underwater Wifi” coverage connected to the internet backbone. We are excited to combine our innovative technologies to create something truly groundbreaking," said Chiara Petrioli, CEO, WSense.

The two aim to transform underwater exploration and real time data collection, contributing to knowledge of the world's oceans, while respecting the marine ecosystem, as the systems emit 1/100th the acoustic power of devices commonly mounted on boats and transmit data only when required.

Specifically, the collaboration will use WSense's wireless underwater communication technology and ASN's network to establish telecoms wireless networks underwater.

The project will enable underwater wireless coverage, facilitating real-time remote monitoring as well as contribute to disaster prediction and early detection, supporting surveillance and naval operations for coastal securities.

"Our partnership with WSense, a deep-tech company, is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission to connect the world through reliable, high-capacity underwater networks,” added Alain Biston, CEO, ASN.

“This collaboration will not only accelerate innovation but also enhance our positive impact on communication and ocean safety. We look forward to seeing the incredible advancements this partnership will bring."

In related news, May saw center3 and ASN sign a supplier’s contract for the construction of two subsea and terrestrial cables known as EMC West.

The two new systems will connect Saudi Arabia with Europe forming part of the larger EMC System. The second phase of the EMC System that will connect Saudi Arabia with Asia is in the process of being confirmed and will be announced in due course.