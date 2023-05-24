center3 and ASN to build EMC West subsea and terrestrial cables

The two new systems will connect Saudi Arabia with Europe forming part of the larger EMC System. The second phase of the EMC System (EMC Global) that will connect Saudi Arabia with Asia is in the process of being confirmed and will be announced in due course.

The EMC project enables Saudi Arabia (KSA), Greece, and Cyprus to use their geographic position to the benefit of its users and creates a much-needed new data corridor, positioning the three countries at the centre of next-gen digital connectivity infrastructure.

The EMC cable has been designed to support KSA’s Vision 2030 and Greece 2.0 by turning the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into a Digital Hub that connects Asia with Europe and Africa and positioning Greece and Cyprus as the European Union’s East Data Gateway.

ASN will begin construction of EMC West, linking Haql (Saudi Arabia) with Genova (Italy) and Marseille (France), via Cyprus and Greece. with branches in Cyprus, Crete, and Athens. The EMC system is expected to become ready for service (RFS) by Q1 of 2026.

In related news, Solutions by stc and Nile, an enterprise network-as-a-service (NaaS) have partnered to deliver secure campus NaaS to customers in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Egypt.

The partnership will expand Nile’s footprint across a variety of sectors in Saudi Arabia and the region including education, mega projects, transportation, retail and enterprise.