Prima and ASN unveil SMART cable project connecting Vanuatu and New Caledonia

OMS will be responsible for the marine installation of this system, which is set to be to go live by 2026.

Once operational, the system will enhance both digital connectivity and seismic monitoring in the Pacific region, delivering not only a supplementary communications cable to New Caledonia, extending to Australia and Fiji, but also vital environmental monitoring.

The integration of four advanced Climate Change Nodes (CC Nodes) in the subsea cable system will enable real-time monitoring of seismic activities and efficient tsunami detection, particularly in the seismically volatile New Hebrides Trench.

In addition, the technology used is expected to transform warning systems across the Pacific, enhancing security and readiness against natural disasters.

Key supporters of this project include French Government specifically its “unwavering commitment and encouragement”, the Government of Vanuatu that entrusted Prima with the implementation of the cable and OPT NC that supported the project and its Lifou landing.

For its part, ASN collaborated with the SMART Joint Task Force (JTF) for their support and expertise in developing SMART cable projects.

In related news, earlier this month WSense, a provider of underwater monitoring and communication systems, and ASN signed a memorandum of understanding to create the next generation of underwater wireless communication systems.

The two aim to transform underwater exploration and real time data collection, contributing to knowledge of the world's oceans, while respecting the marine ecosystem, as the systems emit 1/100th the acoustic power of devices commonly mounted on boats and transmit data only when required.