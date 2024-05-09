Unitirreno subsea cable secures landing permits

The submarine cable will cover around 1,030km and is currently expected to be ready for service by Q2 of 2025.

Renato Brunetti, CEO of Unitirreno said: "Securing trunk landing permits in Mazara del Vallo, Genoa and Rome is a major step forward for Unitirreno.

"These permits are not only essential for establishing critical connection points within our subsea network but is also a significant milestone in our journey toward delivering enhanced regional connectivity to support evolving business requirements."

The trunk landing permits are crucial in establishing major connection points within the subsea cable network, Unitirreno said in a release.

With these permits in hand, the company is strategically positioned to accelerate efforts towards securing new anchor tenants.

The Unitirreno subsea cable, featuring a 24-fibre pair system, is the first of its kind in the Mediterranean region to achieve full qualification of subsea repeaters and optical cables.

Manufacturing of the cable and associated equipment is now in progress, led by Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN). This phase of the project is progressing “according to schedule”.

Andrea Cornetti, President of Unitirreno said: “The new submarine cable system will enable Unitirreno to deliver innovative subsea fibre optic technology within an open cable system structure, empowering customers to select their preferred technology solutions for individual fibre pairs.

“The expertise and technology contributed by ASN to the manufacturing process, combined with the marine capabilities relevant to survey and installation of Elettra Tlc S.p.A., further reinforce Unitirreno's mission-critical position to deliver much-needed capacity for the region.”