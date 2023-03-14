Free Trial
News

ASN begins development on Climate Change Solution

Saf Malik
March 14, 2023 11:53 AM
Subsea cable_16_9.jpg

Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has begun development of its Climate Change Solution, including the integration of scientific sensors inside submerged plant bodies along telecommunication cables.

The new generation networks will detect and monitor seismic and tsunami events, providing early warning signals, helping to minimise the damage caused by natural disasters.

The system will provide real-time monitoring and data collection capabilities that will enable scientists and researchers to study and understand the changes happening in the ocean environment.

This, in turn, will help in facilitating the development of effective measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Alain Biston, ASN CEO stated in September 2020: “From now on, tackling climate change is an intrinsic part of our strategy and will drive our decisions.

“This approach will also be a catalyst for innovation and investment in the years to come”.

With the Climate Change technologies now in active development phase, and cooperation in place with key scientific organisations, ASN insists it is committed to place environmental challenges in the core of its strategy.

Saf Malik
