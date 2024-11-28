Tech Mahindra, AWS unveil AI platform to streamline telco network operations

The pair signed a multi-year deal to jointly develop an Autonomous Networks Operations Platform (ANOP) that would allow operators to shift network operations from an on-premises infrastructure to a real-time model operating on a hybrid cloud.

AWS and Tech Mahindra contend that telco operators leveraging the jointly developed solution would benefit from network infrastructure visibility, with the platform reducing field visits by over 15% and shortening repair times by more than 30%.

The ANOP platform utilises AI and machine learning services powered by AWS, including SageMaker, which would let users build and train ML models for network-specific use cases.

The companies behind the platform suggest it’s capable of accelerating network and service configuration implementations by more than 30%.

Tech Mahindra said an unnamed communications provider in Europe already uses ANOP to optimise its network operations.

Manish Mangal, CTO and telecom and global business head for network services at Tech Mahindra said: “The communications industry is at a pivotal junction of deploying disaggregated, virtualised and cloud-native RAN networks.

“Our collaboration with AWS empowers telcos to simplify operations, modernise networks, and unlock revenue through advanced AI and machine learning. By integrating AWS’s GenAI, our ANOP platform delivers real-time insights, intelligent workflows, and supports O-RAN adoption for efficient, proactive network management.”

In addition to ANOP, Tech Mahindra is also testing O-RAN functions on Amazon's EKS Anywhere (EKS-A) platform.

The joint testing efforts aim to accelerate the cloudification of RAN at the edge for Distributed Unit and Central Unit network functions.

“Through this effort, network operators can get generative AI-enabled actionable and just-in-time recommendations such as for network operations centre operations, field dispatch optimisation, as well as automated self-healing for preventive actions,” said Robin Harwani, head of telco industry solutions at AWS. “This will make it easier for operators to more proactively manage and optimise network performance and reduce their operational expenditure.”

