Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra is working with AWS to develop an AI-powered platform designed to augment telco network operations.
Tech Mahindra has opened a Centre of Excellence (CoE) powered by Nvidia AI Enterprise and Omniverse platforms.
Tech Mahindra has teamed with Google Cloud to boost generative AI (Gen AI) adoption and lead digital transformation for various entities of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), one of India’s leading industrial enterprises.
Tech Mahindra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Northeastern University to drive innovation in Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) and 6G connectivity.
Tech Mahindra has teamed with Red Hat to enable communication service providers (CSPs) to modernise infrastructure and migration to the cloud.
Tech Mahindra has announced a collaboration with Nokia, to drive the global adoption of 5G private wireless.
Tech Mahindra’s senior vice president of EMEA speaks to Capacity’s Natalie Bannerman about the potential of 5G and the key use cases of the growing technology.
Oracle Communications has launched what it claims is the industry’s first end VoLTE-as-a-managed-service solution, as part of a project with Tech Mahindra.
BT has sold its remaining 9.1% stake in Indian IT services company Tech Mahindra for approximately $187 million.
UK telco BT is set to sell a 23% stake in Indian software and IT group Tech Mahindra as part of its plans to reduce its overall stake in the company.