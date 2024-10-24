Tech Mahindra launches AI centre of excellence powered by Nvidia platforms

The CoE, located at Tech Mahindra's Makers Lab in Pune and Hyderabad, aims to accelerate the development of sovereign large language models (LLMs), agentic AI, and physical AI.

Subscribe today for free

The CoE will utilise NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise software, including NeMo, NIM microservices, and RAPIDS, to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions. These tools will help businesses adopt agentic AI, which enables systems to learn, reason, and act, significantly enhancing productivity.

The CoE will also develop industrial AI digital twins and physical AI applications across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, telecommunications, and financial services.

At the heart of this innovation is Project Indus 2.0, an AI model powered by NVIDIA NeMo and designed to support Hindi and its dialects.

Targeting sectors like retail, banking, and healthcare, the model provides advanced conversational capabilities for Indian languages, with plans to incorporate agentic workflows for enhanced performance.

“At Tech Mahindra, we are redefining the boundaries of AI innovation," said Atul Soneja, COO of Tech Mahindra.

“Collaborating with Nvidia, we are setting a new benchmark for enterprise-grade AI development by seamlessly integrating GenAI, industrial AI, and sovereign LLMs into the heart of global enterprises.”

The CoE will also leverage Nvidia’s NIM Agent Blueprint to develop AI-powered virtual assistants for call centres, improving customer service and efficiency.

John Fanelli, vice president, enterprise Software at Nvidia added, “Tech Mahindra’s Centre of Excellence will accelerate the development and adoption of sovereign AI LLMs and applications tailored for India’s diverse industries and linguistic landscape.”

RELATED STORIES

New rules could boost Nvidia's sales to China under strict oversight

Dreamforce 2024: Salesforce taps Nvidia to revolutionise AI features