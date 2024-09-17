Dreamforce 2024: Salesforce taps Nvidia to revolutionise AI features
Jasdip Sensi
September 18, 2024 12:02 AM
Salesforce has announced a new partnership with Nvidia to create advanced AI capabilities aimed at unlocking new insights and enhancing productivity for teams using Salesforce's platform.

Announcing the partnership at Dreamforce 2024 in San Francisco, the companies said it will focus on developing autonomous agents and interactive avatars.

These AI-driven solutions will also assist with tasks such as managing crisis events, predicting and adjusting travel or shipping routes based on real-time weather conditions, and offering instant problem-solving for customers.

Salesforce chair and CEO, Marc Benioff, said: “Together with Nvidia, we’re leading the third wave of the AI revolution — moving beyond co-pilots to humans and intelligent agents working seamlessly to drive customer success.

“This is what AI is meant to be — powered by the Salesforce Platform and Agentforce, every Trailblazer can harness AI to its fullest potential. By combining Nvidia’s AI platform with Agentforce, we’re supercharging AI performance and creating dynamic digital avatars, delivering more engaging, intelligent, and immersive customer experiences than ever.”

Nvidia founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, added: “In the future, every company, every job will be enhanced by a wide range of AI agents – assistants that will transform how we work.

“Nvidia and Salesforce are bringing together our technologies to accelerate the development of AI agents for companies to supercharge their productivity.”

The news comes as Salesforce also announced an expanded partnership to launch Salesforce Agentforce Agents.

According to the company, these autonomous AI agents are designed to help businesses collaborate securely across Salesforce Customer 360 and Google Workspace apps.

Jasdip Sensi
