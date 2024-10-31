Lumen partners with AWS to enhance AI, network and fibre capabilities

The move will allow Lumen to integrate AWS’s AI, machine learning and security technologies into its systems to modernise its applications.

Meanwhile, Lumen will provide AWS with fibre connectivity to its data centres.

Through this partnership, Lumen will also supply dedicated infrastructure with private fibre links between AWS Regions and Local Zones, with AWS deploying its custom network technologies over this fibre.

According to the pair, “enhanced” network will facilitate high-bandwidth, dynamic connections, granting customers the ability to develop generative AI applications, train AI models and launch new AI-driven products across AWS’s regional and local footprints.

Additionally, Lumen will shift its IT and product platforms to AWS offering “full visibility” over its network, both onsite and in the cloud, improving customer experience and reducing costs.

Lumen Technologies president and CEO, Kate Johnson, said: "AI is reshaping industries, and the network infrastructure supporting it needs to be just as dynamic and responsive.

"AWS wants their customers to thrive in the AI economy and this network expansion will help enable that. As the trusted network for AI, Lumen is using next-generation fibre to help AWS deliver high-bandwidth solutions that will allow their customers to experience and deliver AI's full potential."

AWS CEO, Matt Garman, added: “The next wave of innovation will be driven by generative AI, which requires a combination of secure, scalable cloud infrastructure and flexible networking.

"Together, AWS and Lumen will enable high-performance network connections that ensure customers across every industry can build and deliver compelling, secure, and reliable AI applications at scale."

