Ericsson takes $1bn impairment charge on Vonage
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Ericsson takes $1bn impairment charge on Vonage

Saf Malik
July 04, 2024 12:10 PM
Ericsson building sign

Ericsson has recorded a billion-dollar impairment charge for its acquisition of Vonage in 2021, marking the second write-down on the deal.

The impairment charge reflects lower anticipated market growth in some of Vonage’s current portfolio, the firm said.

The first impairment charge was US$2.9 billion and was attributed to the "significant drop in the market capitalisation of Vonage’s publicly traded peers".

The deal was one of Ericsson’s largest ever, with the equipment maker spending around $6.2 billion to buy the company. At the time, Ericsson said it hoped to target enterprise customers as it looked to diversify business operations.

"Given the deterioration in the market environment and elective decisions we have made to refocus our investments in strategically prioritized areas, we have reassessed certain growth assumptions," Niklas Heuveldop, CEO of Vonage said.

Heuveldop, who was appointed earlier this year, added that Vonage aims to advance its strategy to build a Global Network Platform for network application programming interfaces (APIs).

Topics

NewsInvestment & Finance
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe