Ericsson’s Heuveldop named CEO of Vonage

Heuveldop who has headed the North America market team since 2017, will begin his new position at the start of next month.

Rory Read, currently head of business area global communications platform and CEO of Vonage, has decided to step down from his positions on February 1, 2024, and will leave Ericsson at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson said: "I'm very pleased that Niklas has accepted to lead Business Area Global Communications Platform at this pivotal time.

“The Vonage acquisition and our investments in the global network platform are foundational to our long-term strategy execution, driving growth in both the enterprise segment, but also reinforcing our network infrastructure business.

"Niklas has proven himself in multiple roles on the executive team. Under his leadership we have significantly strengthened our position in North America, expanding our market share with all leading customers in the region and the industry-defining USD 14 billion deal with AT&T, creates a solid foundation for our business in the market for years to come.

“He is also an important driver of our ongoing organisational transformation, driving ethics, compliance and operational excellence."

Yossii Cohen, head of strategy, technology, marketing and business development within North America will replace Heuveldop as of February 1.

Cohen will be a member of Ericsson’s executive team and will report to Ekholm.

Cohen has been with Ericsson for 22 years and has held a plethora of roles within Ericsson including head of customer unit Verizon, global head of radio sales and business management in Stockholm and head of global customer unit Softbank in Tokyo.

"Yossi's deep understanding of technology and business strategy is crucial as we lead in the 5G landscape,” Ekholm said.

“His expertise in fostering dynamic customer relationships and a progressive approach to technology will be key in shaping our future operations and maintaining our industry leadership. He has played an important role within our North American operations for the last seven years and I'm happy that he has accepted to take on this new role."