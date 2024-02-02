Shaping the digital future of a region eager to get connected

Frédéric Schepens, CEO of Bayobab Group, explains how the rebranded company is seeking to bridge Africa’s digital divide.

What opportunities and challenges do you see in Africa’s communications market right now?

Around the world, we have all witnessed first-hand the transformative power of connectivity. It’s not just about faster internet or more devices, but also about a grandmother in a remote village being able to video-call her grandchildren in the city or a young entrepreneur in Lagos, Nigeria, getting the chance to market his products globally.

The African communications landscape is buzzing with potential. With its growing youth population and increasing urbanisation, the appetite for technologies like 5G and IoT is immense. At the same time, many towns and rural areas in the region are still awaiting reliable connectivity. Infrastructure development in the vast and diverse terrain of Africa is a challenge, while navigating the regulatory intricacies unique to each country requires a nuanced approach.

However, it’s these very challenges that make the journey meaningful. At Bayobab, as well as looking to capitalise on market trends, we’re on a mission to connect Africa. This means bridging the continent’s digital divide to bring opportunities to its most remote corners and empowering people in ways that were previously unimaginable. The spirit of the African concept of Ubuntu – “I am because we are” – drives us. Together with our partners, aside from shaping the future of communications in the region, we’re shaping the future of our continent.

What potential do you see in today’s global wholesale and communications market?

While the global wholesale market presents a landscape ripe with opportunities, it demands innovation, foresight and a commitment to excellence. At Bayobab, we’re stepping up to meet these challenges head-on, ensuring that we both remain relevant and lead the way in this dynamic industry.

I see boundless opportunities waiting to be tapped. It reminds me of the early days of MTN GlobalConnect before its rebrand to Bayobab, when our ambitions seemed vast against the challenges we faced. But much like Africa’s resilient baobab tree, which stands firmly rooted and on which our refreshed brand is based, we’ve stood the test of time and thrived amid adversity.

The world’s communications market is buzzing with the potential for innovation, collaboration and forging new pathways. The GSMA, for instance, earlier predicted that the number of mobile internet users will surge to 5 billion globally by 2025, increasing by 1 billion from the 2020 figure. Demand for more bandwidth, 5G rollouts and digital services offer tremendous growth potential in this climate.

Where does Bayobab stand in the current communications climate and how is it seeking to capitalise on these trends?

Bayobab is positioned at the forefront of the evolving global communications landscape. We understand the intricate nuances of the wholesale carrier market and have actively invested in infrastructure, especially in regions that have traditionally been underserved. The collaboration we recently announced with infrastructure investment platform Africa50 on Project East2West, which will see the development of a terrestrial fibre-optic cable linking the continent’s eastern and western coasts, is testament to our commitment to bridging connectivity gaps.

To capitalise on current trends, we’re focusing on three key areas: infrastructure development, which involves extending and enhancing our fibre network to ensure seamless connectivity; strategic partnerships, through collaboration with regional development banks, governments and other stakeholders to give us a more substantial footprint and allow us to offer bespoke services tailored to specific needs; and innovation, through exploring cutting-edge technologies to provide value-added services and ensure we stay ahead of the curve.

In a nutshell, we believe in a future in which connectivity is a right rather than a privilege, and we’re working tirelessly to make that vision a reality.

What was behind the company's rebrand from MTN GlobalConnect to Bayobab in May 2023 and how does it help the firm to better serve the market?

The rebrand was driven by a desire to characterise our distinct value proposition, and underscore our deep commitment to Africa and its connectivity needs. While we’re profoundly proud of our heritage and the legacy that comes with it, the change emphasises our evolution and our neutral, open-access approach, ensuring that we serve as an unbiased partner in bridging the continent’s digital divide.

The name Bayobab is inspired by the baobab tree that’s indigenous to Africa and often referred to as the ‘tree of life’. The baobab symbolises strength, resilience and interconnectedness – values we deeply cherish and aim to reflect in our offerings. Just as that tree stands at the centre of its ecosystem, nurturing and supporting the life around it, Bayobab aspires to be at the heart of Africa’s digital landscape. By fostering connections and ensuring reliable infrastructure, we empower businesses, communities and individuals to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The global communications market is at an inflection point, with growing demand for reliable connectivity, especially in regions like Africa. We wanted our brand to resonate with these changing dynamics and position ourselves as a partner invested in the success of our customers rather than just a service provider. The rebrand therefore signifies our evolution and readiness to embrace the future while staying rooted in our core values.

How does the evolution of the company’s brand and approach help make the most of opportunities to partner with OTT players and hyperscalers, as well as in areas like the cloud and edge networking?

We’ve always held the belief that beyond just building infrastructure, we’re nurturing connections and creating opportunities for communities. The digital landscape is rapidly evolving, and OTT and hyperscale companies like Meta, Amazon and Google are at the forefront of this revolution. With their expansive services and growing user bases, there’s an unprecedented demand for robust, scalable and reliable connectivity.

By strengthening Bayobab’s brand identity and refining our offerings, we’re positioning ourselves to be the go-to infrastructure partner for such giants. We understand their need for high-capacity, low-latency networks, especially as they expand their reach in regions like Africa. In this vein, we recently announced that Bayobab is set to become a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, aligning with our aim to establish these types of collaboration.

When it comes to the cloud and edge computing, we’re facilitating the seamless integration of such services by expanding our fibre infrastructure, especially in underserved areas. Our investments in Project East2West are a testament to this vision, aiming to enhance connectivity across Africa and ensuring that the continent is cloud-ready. The same strategy similarly recognises the need to reduce latency and bring data closer to the end user for edge computing.

Having been an honoree in last year’s Capacity Power 100 index, which lists 100 of the most influential people in the wholesale industry, what are your main motivations at the moment as CEO of Bayobab?

Being honoured in the Capacity Power 100 last year isn’t just a personal accolade, it’s a reflection of the dedication, passion and tireless efforts of the entire Bayobab family. It’s also a symbol of the trust and faith that our partners, stakeholders and communities place in us. At Bayobab, we believe in the transformative power of connections and our work is an embodiment of this philosophy.

My primary motivation has always been about impact. We operate in an industry in which the decisions we make and the projects we embark upon have the power to transform entire communities, bringing them closer to the digital age.

Looking to the future, I envision Bayobab being the backbone of Africa’s digital transformation. We’ve embarked on significant projects and I believe that by focusing on strategic partnerships, technological innovations and a customer-first approach, the company can lead the charge. I’m thrilled to lead such a dedicated team in this endeavour.

How do you see things going in the industry in the long-term future and what’s the position of the rebranded Bayobab in all this?

The future is digital, and the communications industry will be the catalyst. I foresee an interconnected global community that is also powered by innovations to further unlock Africa’s potential.

Our position is clear: we want to be the go-to partner for carriers, nations, businesses and communities looking to embrace the digital age. By investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure, forging strong partnerships and keeping the needs of our customers at the centre of everything we do, Bayobab is poised to not only be part of the industry’s bright future, but to actively shape it.

