IQ Fiber expands into Florida

The company continues its Jacksonville network deployment with new service now planned for Arlington, Ft. Caroline, Ponte Vedra, and Fruit Cove along with extensions to its San Pablo and Intracoastal West deployments.

In addition, the company now serves over 100 private communities and continues to work with apartment owners, condominium associations and gated communities to bring IQ Fiber service to their residents.

IQ Fiber launched service in Gainesville, Florida last week, building on its success in Jacksonville. The Gainesville network marks the company’s first expansion outside of Jacksonville, with customers now coming online in Alachua County.

The company has grown to over 140 employees and in June will move its headquarters to a new, larger space to support its continued rapid growth.

“In just two and a half years we have gone from start-up to a scaled organisation with exceptional network deployment and operational capabilities,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber.

“IQ Fiber has become known across Jacksonville for a personal customer experience that sets the standard for what a modern internet experience should be.”

IQ Fiber, launched in August of 2021 with just two employees, now has over 140 employees working in three locations in the region including the new Jacksonville headquarters at 6410 Summit Parkway, its engineering and technical operations centre on Jacksonville’s Westside and its North Central Florida sales, engineering and technical operations centre in Gainesville.