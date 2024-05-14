ITW exclusive: CMC launches marketplace to simplify connectivity pricing

The platform aims to simplify on-demand connectivity pricing, automation and service procurement in Africa and the Middle East.

Businesses operating in, or looking to enter the wholesale market in these regions will have access to pricing at over 10 million locations across 60 countries.

CMC Marketplace is an on-demand service catalogue that provides businesses with automated pricing and procurement for a wide range of network services.

In addition to existing on-net locations, CMC Networks has enhanced the zone-based pricing logic of its marketplace platform to offer firm access pricing across key metros and cities.

This includes all forms of CMC Networks’ Direct Internet Access (DIA) solution, including Silver, Gold and IP Premier.

“CMC Marketplace is a real game-changer for businesses looking to expand their capabilities across Africa and the Middle East,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks.

“We've seen first-hand the challenges that international businesses face in these regions, and we're determined to make their lives easier. CMC Marketplace isn’t just a product, it’s a promise of smoother operations and greater transparency when dealing with connectivity pricing and procurement across the MEA region,” she said.

CMC Marketplace is powered by Connectbase, a connectivity marketplace with over 300 buyers and sellers.

Providing some of the world’s largest global telcos with service feasibility and pricing in the MEA region will accelerate their time-to-market and simplify their business expansion, CMC Networks say.

“CMC Networks’ widespread footprint across Africa and the Middle East is making it easier than ever for businesses to enter new markets and bring their services to a wider pool of customers. Our platform is all about keeping up with customers’ ever-changing connectivity needs, and we've got some exciting updates in the pipeline,” said Geoff Dornan, CTO at CMC Networks.

Some of these updates to the platform and the addition of new solutions are already planned.

VSAT satellite services are in the pipeline to launch in Q2 2024 and it is also developing its MEF LSO APIs for sell-side integrations, offering Carrier Ethernet and Internet Access to any buyers using LSO APIs.