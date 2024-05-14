ITW Exculsive: Lightstorm, Console Connect integrate NaaS platforms via API orchestration

Lightstorm is integrating its network as a service (NaaS) platform, Polarin, with the Console Connect’s NaaS platform via API orchestration.

The collaboration facilitates easy connectivity to a vast array of data centres, and IT resources worldwide.

Through a network interconnection in Singapore, the integrated global network fabric interconnects data centres across India, Indonesia, US, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and other emerging and developed markets, offering enterprises secure, ondemand connectivity through a unified platform.

Lightstorm, as part of its vision and the association, aims to address challenges such as complex network connectivity, managing multiple vendors, and a fragmented user experience that businesses had previously encountered.

The integration between Polarin and Console Connect creates a single platform for all connectivity needs that guarantees increased reliability, high availability and redundancy measures to ensure uninterrupted operation of customers' applications, the companies say.

Additionally, Lightstorm says its software defined network reach ensures low-latency and high-performance connections to resources worldwide, optimising application functionality.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Console Connect, unlocking unparalleled cloud and network connectivity for our customers," expressed Amajit Gupta, group CEO & MD of Lightstorm.

"Through integrating Polarin with Console Connect's expansive global reach, we're not just merging platforms, but forging a seamless solution that transcends traditional connectivity limitations.

Gupta described the partnership as a significant milestone in Lightstorm’s journey, empowering it to offer a comprehensive suite of services from a single source.

“The interaction with Polarin by Lightstorm, will help more businesses accelerate their cloud journey through secure, agile and high-performance connectivity,” stated Marc Halbfinger, CEO, Console Connect.

We look forward to growing our collaboration further with Lightstorm and helping them and their customers reach new markets worldwide.”