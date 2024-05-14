ITW Exclusive: Flexential announces new data centre in Denver

By expanding its data center footprint in the region, Flexential aims to meet surging demand for data center inventory and connectivity across Denver, Colorado.

The new facility offers high-density colocation in a structure purpose-built to meet current sustainability and efficiency requirements.

The expansion means that Flexential’s available footprint and capacity in Denver will be 759,000 square feet and 49.4 MW. It will begin leasing in the second half of 2024 and is set to open in 2026.

The new facility is located in Parker, Colorado and has a capacity of 22.5 MW powered by CORE Electric Cooperative. It spans 249,000 square feet on over 17 acres of land, making it the largest data centre Flexential will operate in the Denver area.

The site will further expands access to the FlexAnywhere Platform's interconnection capabilities, including the recent introduction of Flexential Fabric, an advanced solution that simplifies virtual connections across Flexential’s network.

"This new Denver facility is a cornerstone of our strategy, aimed at boosting Denver's tech sector with cutting-edge, scalable computing solutions. This project reflects our commitment to forward-looking, high-density, and sustainable computing infrastructures designed to support the evolving digital needs of enterprise businesses,” said Flexential’s CEO Chris Downie.

Flexential aim to have a particular focus on AI and GPU-driven workloads. For example it is already enabling customers like CoreWeave to deploy specialised cloud services with large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads in its colocation facilities.

Additionally, through the FlexAnywhere Platform, Flexential’s collaboration with Applied Digital has facilitated rapid deployment of NVIDIA H100 GPUs and readiness for NVIDIA DGX systems, empowering Applied Digital’s high-performance computing solutions.

"Flexential is expanding its data center presence across the nation, and our growth in Denver highlights our role in leading industry innovation and meeting market needs,” Downie added.

Flexential’s new Denver data center will provide enterprise businesses across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and more with critical power resources, regulatory compliant facilities, and a stable location with low risk of natural disasters, the company said.

As power shortages consistently affect major data center markets such as Ashburn, VA and Silicon Valley, enterprise customers are increasingly seeking alternate markets like Denver to tap their supply of available power and data center services.

Flexential’s Denver expansion follows on the heels of several strategic data center expansions across the US, including an additional 110MW in key markets like Atlanta, and Portland. These cities geographical location offer national and international interconnection options.

Denver’s central location in the US also supports a key interconnection capability for national organizations, Flexential believe.