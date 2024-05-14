ITW exclusive: SmartCIC Technologies launches innovation hub to propel AI advancements

SmartCIC Technologies, a subsidiary of SmartCIC Global Services, has inaugurated an innovation hub in Barcelona to enhance its development of cellular performance and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.

The move, which is to be announced at this years ITW event in Washington is aimed at creating a collaborative space for researchers, innovators, and creators to develop cutting-edge solutions.

The new hub is a significant milestone for SmartCIC Technologies, having expanded its team by 106%, and the new facility will serve as a catalyst for further development in both hardware and software-based solutions.

SmartCIC Technologies specialises in combining precision-performance testing with AI to optimise cellular networking.

The intelligence gathered by their systems enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and enterprises to gain comprehensive insights into local network performance globally.

The insights allow enterprises to enhance agility in their mobile solutions and help service providers optimise performance and monetize 5G investments.

"Over the past 12 months, we've been ramping up the growth of our team. Now, we’re bringing them together in a creative space to challenge each other and create the solutions of the future," said Toby Forman, CEO of SmartCIC Technologies.

"We chose Barcelona due to its geographical opportunities for expansion and amazing resources for talent. In addition to full-time talent acquisition, we will also be looking to utilise interns from local technical universities, with a view to convert them into full-time roles.

We’ve already built a foundation for innovation in Spain with SmartCIC Global Services, and we’re excited to take this next step with SmartCIC Technologies."

SmartCIC Technologies’ cellular intelligence solutions provide customers with comparative analysis of cellular performance in specific locations, offering valuable insights based on millions of data points within a radio frequency (RF) environment.

"SmartCIC Technologies sits at the intersection of hardware, software, networking, and AI. Our innovation centre is a place where innovators from different backgrounds can come together and share knowledge and expertise.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of wireless networking and deliver exciting solutions that enable MNOs, enterprises, and end users to benefit from 5G, 6G, and whatever the future holds in wireless networking," said Forman.