Arelion announces two new routes routes in the southeastern U.S.

At ITW 2024, Arelion announced the launch of two multi-terabit capacity, low-latency routes, enhancing connectivity from Jacksonville, FL to Atlanta, GA, and Jacksonville to Tallahassee.

Arelion has overbuilt its network from Miami along Florida’s west coast up to Atlanta. These expansions enable Arelion to provide fully diverse connectivity services from Jacksonville to Atlanta via two direct routes, bolstering its capability to support local and subsea traffic from the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

The new routes utilise the latest generation open optical line systems, including C+L Band, sixth-generation coherent optics, and multi-vendor 400G wave capability.

This technology empowers Arelion’s wholesale and enterprise customers with high-capacity optical transmission and rapid service delivery. The routes will serve Atlanta’s burgeoning data centre market and the growing demand for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications, with Atlanta ranking as the sixth-largest market for commissioned data center power.

These routes integrate with Arelion’s diverse suburban ring to enhance metro connectivity in Atlanta, meeting the high-capacity bandwidth demands in the region's flourishing technology markets.

“These new investments in Georgia and Florida allow Arelion to serve the immense demand for reliable connectivity services and tremendous capacity amid Atlanta’s data center boom,” said Art Kazmierczak,

Director of Strategic Sales and Network Development at Arelion. “By providing additional meshing and diversity into Atlanta, we can serve the connectivity requirements of local enterprises while supporting subsea traffic from Jacksonville and other Florida edge markets and sea cable landings, enabling low-latency cloud, content, and AI/ML delivery across diverse industries.”