ITW exclusive: RETN expands connectivity to Manchester

RETN’s expansion, it says, will help bring lightning-fast, secure, and high-availability internet to ISPs and enterprises in the city.

The expansion into Manchester follows a series of investments in RETN’s international backbone across Europe.

RETN's connectivity ring will link Manchester with existing networks across the UK and to mainland Europe via the Paris Crosslake subsea cable, a low-latency route opened recently.

London-Amsterdam, and London-USA, offering businesses both domestic and international access to RETN's extensive global internet backbone as far as Beijing in the blink of an eye.

RETN's new Points of Presence (PoPs) are in the Equinix and Datum (formerly Teledata) data centres in Manchester.

The company says the expansion is part of its plan to bring its comprehensive suite of services closer to businesses across the North of England, including local ISPs, managed service providers, content providers, Altnets, and enterprises with office locations in the region.

Manchester has a vibrant tech ecosystem with sectors like cybersecurity, eCommerce, gaming, artificial intelligence, and FinTech all well represented.

RETN says this diverse industrial landscape makes the city an attractive location for network service providers to cater to a wide range of digital and technology-driven businesses seeking advanced connectivity solutions.

"Manchester's status as a key digital hub aligns with RETN's mission to improve communication and connectivity, underpinned by our core principles of transparency, flexibility, agility, and responsiveness,” said Chris Elliott, UK commercial director at RETN.

“By expanding our services in this dynamic city, we're dedicated to offering secure, private, and reliable connectivity solutions that empower both local and international communities, driving growth and innovation in every market we serve," Elliot continued.

Services offered by RETN will include layer 3 IP Transit, dedicated internet access (DIA) and layer 2 VPN Ethernet services, to provide redundant access to its points of presence across Europe and Asia, which totals over 870.