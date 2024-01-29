Ericsson names Chafic Nassif as new head of market area north east Asia and senior vice president

Nassif is currently head of Ericsson's customer unit Latin America north within market area Europe and Latin America. He moves to the new role next month.

Nassif has held several executive and management positions within Ericsson across various business segments and geographies worldwide. His new role will see him join the executive team, reporting directly to the CEO.

Börje Ekholm, president and CEO of Ericsson, said: "I'm very happy that Chafic has accepted to take on this role. He brings a wealth of experience from working for Ericsson across the globe and is a strong business leader with a proven track record. He is passionate about advancements in connectivity, 5G technology, and any form of smart entrepreneurship. I'm very much looking forward to having Chafic on the executive team."

Commenting on his appointment, Nassif said: "I am truly honoured and excited to assume this new role. Having been part of the leadership team of Ericsson in North East Asia before, I'm confident in our talented team and the foundation of success that Ericsson has established. Together, we will focus on creating innovative solutions and delivering unparalleled value to our customers and partners."

Capacity revealed earlier this month that Ericsson had appointed Majda Lahlou Kassi as vice president of Ericsson West Africa and Morocco.