Zayo Group appoints new European CEO

Deegan joins Zayo at a time when the business is seeing growth opportunities in Europe driven by the increasing cloud and AI adoption across the continent.

He began his role this week, joining Zayo from Vodafone, where he spent 25 years.

Most recently Deegan served as the CEO of Vodafone Spain.

He left the business in July 2023, and worked as an M&A advisor across digital infrastructure for nine months until taking his new role with Zayo.

“Colman’s experience and proven track record as a CEO leading large teams and businesses makes him perfectly equipped to take our European business to new heights,” Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo Group said.

Smith said that Deegan would drive Zayo’s business in Europe forward, and under his leadership the group would seek to strengthen its partnerships with data centres, hyperscalers and enterprises across the continent.

“I am delighted to join Zayo Europe and lead this world-class team. Zayo is a leading player in the European market providing top-tier connectivity through its best-in-class fibre network. It’s an exciting time for the digital infrastructure sector given Zayo’s latest investments in Europe and the significant growth opportunities that lay ahead,” Deegan said.

Zayo runs one the largest networks in the world, with 17.5 million fibre miles and 142,500 route miles.