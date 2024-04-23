TIM boss Labriola set for second term
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

TIM boss Labriola set for second term

Saf Malik
April 23, 2024 11:29 AM
Pietro_Labriola.png

Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Pietro Labriola is nearing a second term at the operator after a shareholder vote that is set to be held today.

The reappointment of Labriola paves the way for a revamp centred on a planned sale of TIM’s fixed-line access network to US fund KKR.

Labriola has come under fire recently following a record stock price plunge last month.

Vivendi, one of TIM’s leading shareholders with 24%, opted to abstain from the vote despite its opposition to the KKR deal.

With this development, Labriola is in prime position to win the right to appoint two-thirds of the seats, carrying out his plan for TIM’s future.

Smaller investors Merlyn Partners and Bluebell Capital Partners, which each hold a 0.5% stake in TIM, separately challenged the reappointment.

Both have questioned the KKR deal, which is worth up to US$23.4 billion and backed by the Italian government, which holds a 10% stake in TIM.

Topics

AppointmentsNews
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacity_logo_banner.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe