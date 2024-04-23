TIM boss Labriola set for second term

The reappointment of Labriola paves the way for a revamp centred on a planned sale of TIM’s fixed-line access network to US fund KKR.

Labriola has come under fire recently following a record stock price plunge last month.

Vivendi, one of TIM’s leading shareholders with 24%, opted to abstain from the vote despite its opposition to the KKR deal.

With this development, Labriola is in prime position to win the right to appoint two-thirds of the seats, carrying out his plan for TIM’s future.

Smaller investors Merlyn Partners and Bluebell Capital Partners, which each hold a 0.5% stake in TIM, separately challenged the reappointment.

Both have questioned the KKR deal, which is worth up to US$23.4 billion and backed by the Italian government, which holds a 10% stake in TIM.