Ericsson names new VP and head of Ericsson West Africa and Morocco

Effective as of 1 January 2024, Kassi will play a key role in leading the strategic direction and operational excellence of Ericsson’s business across West Africa and Morocco, supporting customers with the latest technologies that will advance the connectivity and societies that reside there.

" I am excited to take on this new role, collaborating closely with our partners and customers to unlock the vast potential of digital transformation in West Africa,” said Kassi.

“My focus is to support our customers, enabling their success while leveraging on our technology and services to drive Ericsson's growth in the region."

Having spent close to 25 years at Ericsson and with over two decades of experience in the industry, Kassi has held several senior leadership roles in technology, sales, strategy, operations, and customer project delivery. With extensive knowledge of telecoms and IT.

Prior to her current role, she was head of networks solutions leading a team driving customers’ network evolutions across 13 countries in Ericsson West Africa and Morocco. Before this she also served as country manager for Ericsson Morocco; head of strategy, marketing and communications - Maghreb, and regional head of project management office, Middle East and Northeast Africa.