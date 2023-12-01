The untapped potential of women returners in tech

Western countries are facing a skills shortage, and the UK is no exception. Earlier this year, the British Chambers of Commerce reported that nearly two in three firms wanted to hire more employees but 80% of them said finding workers was difficult.

Fortunately, there is an untapped supply of willing and able workers, albeit one that has been largely overlooked: those returning to the workforce after a career break. The failure to appreciate the potential of this group of workers comes from a misconception.

Many employers believe those returning to work, especially in the tech sector, will have outdated skills. I know, from having worked in human resources in the tech space, that the gap that appears on a person's CV after a career break often raises eyebrows among hiring managers. As a consequence, many women who have taken time out from their careers to have children, or to care for a relative, or move to another country are immediately discarded.

This is despite the fact that many will have used their time away to learn new coding languages, build their own businesses, or develop interpersonal skills. Believe me, if you have raised a toddler, you learn very quickly how to communicate, make decisions, time manage and resolve conflicts - all key skills in the modern workplace.

Now is a good time to raise the profile of this neglected part of the workforce. As children return to school this month, many mothers may be considering re-entering the job market, either full or part-time. But studies suggest three quarters of them believe having a career break will have a negative impact on their job prospects. However, the good news is that things may be changing.

The rise of working from home and hybrid working, which was ushered in by the pandemic, means employers are now more open to flexible working arrangements.

As a result, parents or carers looking to re-enter the industry can increasingly find roles that can compliment their childcare responsibilities. And more employers are starting to appreciate that the skills returners acquire from their time out parenting or starting a business can add real value to the teams they join.

These are the businesses that are asking themselves how they can encourage returners back to work. A strong first step can be implementing supportive resources such as access to coaching or mentoring. This approach can help improve employees’ self-esteem and foster an environment that prioritises personal growth.

Similarly, attending or helping promote conferences, programmes, and community initiatives that focus on driving women’s professional growth and success can reap rewards. Most importantly, it is actions that speak louder than words and an example is the Reframe WITconference, which took place in London this September. It allowed women within the industry to come together and build a community as we look to reframe the existing narrative. One key recommendation I would make is for each business to encourage the creation of a Women in Tech Community Group. Run for women, by women and allowing women and allies to share learnings and observations from their experiences, influence policy and process and explore new initiatives that encourage a more inclusive workplace.

On the other side of the hiring process, there are very simple changes that recruiters can make. Combining anonymised CVs with gender-neutral and jargon-free role descriptions is one step in the right direction. Valuing ‘human skills’ learned during career breaks such as communication and problem-solving, as well as technical expertise, is another.

Inclusive interview practices can also be effective. For example, providing questions to candidates in advance can help simulate a working environment during interviews, allowing potential employees to showcase their skills more equitably and reducing the stress that many may experience when going into the process cold.

It is clear that the nature and demands of the modern workplace are changing rapidly as technology and shifting work patterns transform the employment landscape. And it is equally clear that in this fast-paced world, the businesses that succeed and thrive will be those that embrace the fluid, flexible nature of work and look beyond the conventional hiring confines.

These are the businesses that will see returners for what they are – valued and valuable additions to their workforces who will bring new, diverse ways of thinking that help promote more inclusive cultures.

For some businesses it may require a leap of faith. But the rewards will be manifold.