African women are making their mark in the tech industry

African women in the tech sector face substantial challenges, limited access to quality STEM education persists

Women across Africa are making their mark in this competitive and fast-moving industry, expanding representation in digital workspaces, and climbing the career ladder in the process. That said, it isn’t an easy road to success. There are many challenges that African women, just like their global counterparts, must overcome to succeed in a tech. But, against the backdrop of persistent stereotypes and misconceptions about Africa’s potential, African women are proving that we can overcome obstacles that women across the globe can recognise – social, cultural and economic norms that deter girls and women from a career in tech, and gender discrimination in the workplace.

My story is one that will sound familiar to many African women. Growing up in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, like many young girls, I had big dreams. I dreamed of becoming a lawyer and making a difference in the lives of others. However, my ambitions were met with formidable challenges, both because of my gender and because of the depressed economic circumstances of my province and my family.

Like so many other African youth, my dreams were tempered by the harsh realities of an unequal education landscape and extremely high tuition fees for tertiary study, something that my mother, the single parent of three children, could not afford. This on its own did not deter me, but in my final year of secondary school, I faced an unexpected twist to my life story when I became pregnant shortly before my exams. I persevered and became the first person in my family to complete high school. Yet, due to my pregnancy, I fell short of my goal to study law, and with opportunities thin on the ground for a girl with only secondary schooling, my options – like those of so many other girls – looked unpromising.

My breakthrough arrived in 2004 with the emergence of English-speaking outsourcing call centres in Durban, South Africa, and the rise of impact sourcing across the continent – an industry where the will to succeed are valued and seen to be as important as any education. I seized the opportunity, getting my foot in the door as a junior call centre agent. It marked my first taste of financial independence and the ability to contribute to my family’s well-being.

It was my proudest moment yet when I was able to fund my sister’s higher education, acting as the catalyst for the first degree-holder in my family. But I hungered for more. As providence would have it, I had found an industry and an employer that offered many avenues to advance. With the support of my company, I set about acquiring qualifications and set my sights on joining their tech recruitment division. Within a few years (and with a lot of tenacity) I went from being a call centre agent to becoming the first black, female director at the CCI Group. This was the highlight of the initial chapter of my journey – and one that would eventually lead me to play a pivotal role in the establishment of CareerBox Africa.

Throughout my career, I was struck by how my industry, and my company, had enabled me to rise above the challenges most African women faced, and I asked myself how I could ‘pay it forward’ to help other women achieve the same. African women in the tech sector face substantial challenges. Limited access to quality STEM education persists in many parts of Africa, while those who do find employment in tech companies, whether local or global, often contend with gender stereotypes and bias.

An emerging market for impact sourcing is rapidly taking shape, as English-speaking companies increasingly choose to outsource process delivery to Africa. In the past five years, the pace of change has accelerated significantly, with African cities such as Nairobi, Accra, and Kigali establishing themselves as robust tech hubs. Mentorship, networking, and startup funding opportunities are really starting to blossom in Africa.

Finding purpose

Drawing from my own experience, I was compelled to dedicate my career to empowering and nurturing other young women across the continent to realise their potential. Working with the leadership team at CCI, we realised there was an amazing opportunity to simultaneously develop the skills that the impact sourcing industry in Africa desperately needed while offering African youth and women access to a career that could change not only their own circumstances, but those of their entire family and community.

CareerBox Africa was founded to enable impact sourcing for English-speaking countries by prioritising the recruitment of African talent. Fuelled by my own experiences, I committed to mentoring and empowering African women. CareerBox's mission is to equip young Africans with the skills, training, and opportunities needed to thrive in the growing BPO contact centre industry in Africa, encompassing digitally enabled careers in marketing, IT, and digital customer services roles.

Today I am honoured to be the Managing Director of CareerBox, diligently building a pipeline of talented young African women poised to excel in dynamic roles throughout the impact sourcing industry. I am so proud that 66% of CareerBox placements are women, with more than 60,000 people having been trained through our programmes.

Skills and training

In partnership with highly regarded organisations such as CCI Global, CareerBox is actively advancing the cause of young African women through digital skills training programs and job creation initiatives. These efforts extend across countries that are not traditionally associated with communication services, such as Ghana and Ethiopia. It’s a great source of pride for me that CCI South Africa can report a meaningful role in empowering women in the workplace, with 67% female placement, and 52% female leadership. To me, this is a testimony of the incredible capability that African woman demonstrate when they are given the opportunity to get their foot in the door.

African women can, and are, going to the very top. We are inspired by the careers of remarkable African women tech leaders such as Rapelang Rabana, Mary Mwangi, and Damilola Odufuwa. Recently, I found myself walking the corridors of the White House in Washington, USA. It was a real ‘pinch me’ moment. I walked those halls carrying the pride of all the brilliant African women who are forging legacies and inspiring future generations. We have overcome a lot of challenges to get to the place we find ourselves. The obstacles we face have only made us stronger, more determined and more resilient. Together, we are the proof that African women can reach the pinnacle of success in the fast-paced tech industry.