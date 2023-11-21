Solving the female tech leadership problem

The latest findings from the Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report reveal only 14% of digital leaders are women

In various industries, concerted efforts are underway to tackle gender imbalances in hiring and to promote greater equality in executive positions. These initiatives are aimed at improving the representation of women in tech roles, spanning areas like engineering, product management, and other rapidly expanding fields.

Unfortunately, a common trend persists across industries and roles, where women tend to progress at a slower pace compared to their male counterparts. This discrepancy is particularly pronounced when it comes to securing high-level digital leadership positions, with women remaining in the minority. The latest findings from the Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report underscore this issue, revealing that only 14% of digital leaders are women. Although there has been a slight uptick in this percentage compared to the previous year, it serves as a stark reminder of the enduring gender gap in this field. Recognising and proactively addressing this disparity is essential for achieving true gender equality and creating fair opportunities for career growth for all employees.

The benefits of a diverse leadership

A diverse leadership team offers a myriad of benefits. Different perspectives foster innovation, spark creativity and enhance the quality of decision-making. When teams are comprised of individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences, and thinking styles, they are better equipped to tackle complex challenges and adapt to a rapidly changing digital landscape.

Inclusive leadership also has a positive impact on company culture. It cultivates a sense of belonging and mutual respect among team members, resulting in heightened employee engagement, boosted morale, and increased retention rates. Moreover, it mirrors the diversity of the customer base that businesses serve, leading to a deeper understanding of the market and enhanced customer satisfaction.

In light of these advantages, businesses are increasingly embarking on deliberate efforts to cultivate a more balanced and inclusive leadership landscape. Initiatives such as gender diversity programmes, mentorship opportunities, leadership development initiatives, and unconscious bias training are gaining traction. Organisations recognise the need to actively remove barriers and biases that hinder women's advancement, providing them with equal opportunities for growth and progression.

The light at the end of the tunnel

Despite the numerous challenges that women in digital leadership roles continue to face, it is profoundly heartening to witness the significant strides they have made in securing board and leadership positions this year. In fact, FTSE 350 Boards recently reached the 40% representation milestone three years ahead of schedule, underscoring the substantial gains made possible through collaborative efforts, well-defined objectives, and shared accountability.

Equally noteworthy is the fact that the top 50 private companies have begun reporting their diversity data for the first time, and they are keeping pace with their publicly listed counterparts. For example, Meta and Alphabet reported higher levels of female leaders in their most recent diversity reports, with figures of 36.7% and 30.5%, respectively. These companies are actively driving diversity on their boards not out of obligation, but because they recognise the inherent value it brings.

While significant progress is undeniably being made, there remains much work ahead. Businesses, industry leaders, and society at large must persist in championing gender equality and dismantling the barriers that impede the advancement of women in digital leadership roles.

Taking the matter into their own hands

The path to advancing in a tech career is far from universal. Becoming a tech leader doesn't happen overnight: it's a journey that takes years of practice, experiencing success and failure, and perseverance to get there. However, there are distinct actions that women can proactively take to facilitate this journey.

Developing one's skill set is crucial. If an individual possesses a natural talent for something, it is essential to prioritise the development and growth of that skill set. Chances are, they will enjoy doing what they naturally excel at. As the saying goes, "Find a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life."

Embracing a positive attitude is key. A desire for personal growth will get noticed; however, being open to new roles and responsibilities is also crucial. New roles and unknown challenges should be seen as opportunities rather than potential dangers or obstacles. It's a chance to combine existing strengths with new ideas.

Allowing oneself to be ambitious. Joining a personal development programme and having the right support infrastructure in place can make all the difference, especially when applying for a promotion, leadership role, or board position.

Role models play a crucial role in moulding the careers of young professionals, especially those who belong to underrepresented groups. As an increasing number of women attain leadership positions in the tech industry, the idea of female digital leaders will become more normalised. This, in turn, will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of female talent to aim for such roles. This will undoubtedly encourage the next generation of female talent to aspire to those roles. Such support can make or break a woman’s decision to seek promotion or remain uncertain in her position. It's essential to acknowledge that her journey to where she is today has been influenced significantly by those around her and the invaluable support they have offered.

Josie Smith, Chief Architect at BT Group’s Digital Unit

Josie is leading and driving the re-architecture of BT Group’s digital landscape from 2400 applications to 500. An industry leading architecture taking BT Group from a Telco to a Techco. From monolithic to, modular, agile and flexible for a future of BT Group that connects for good and creates an exceptional experience for customers. It requires both logic, creativity and a growth mindset to succeed.

Josie is a leader that engages with energy, creativity and fun. A pioneer of outcome based approaches as a method of truly linking strategy and execution at pace. An ambassador for women in tech/engineering and inspirational learning in the sciences across all ages to increase the diversity within the STEM industries.

Josie is one of the only women Chief Architect in the FTSE 100 and was recently shortlisted for the Women in Tech Excellence Awards in the category IT Leader of the Year and Digital Leader of the Year: Enterprise and CIO of the Year.