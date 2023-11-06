MainOne enters Cote d’Ivoire expanding its data centre footprint

The news builds on MainOne’s landing of its subsea cable to the launch of its initial data centre in 2019, in Cote d’Ivoire.

Through the expansion MainOne aims to bolster digital transformation, foster innovation, and support growing demand for data processing, storage, and connectivity in Cote d’Ivoire and across Francophone West Africa.

"With this launch of our new data centre in Cote d'Ivoire, we are entering an exciting phase of transformation for businesses as it delivers a great opportunity to welcome more customers into our rich digital ecosystem, interconnected to the major digital players in the region and delivering 100% uptime connectivity to internet,” said Etienne Kouadio Doh, country manager for MainOne in Cote D'Ivoire.

“We expect this state-of-the-art facility to become a catalyst for digital innovation, providing a robust infrastructure for enterprises to thrive, and further reinforcing Cote d'Ivoire as the digital hub for the Francophone West African region."

MainOne will give customers in Cote d’Ivoire access to a range of enterprise-grade digital solutions with access to global services and internet exchanges, including the Amsterdam Internet Exchange which is hosted at the data centre.

In addition, new facility will deliver advanced security systems, next-gen technologies, global certifications, in-country expert support and the region’s largest interconnected ecosystem to deiver the highest levels of reliability.

Customers will also gain access to over 240 data centres in 32 countries through dedicated interconnection services at our data centre via the Equinix platform.

In May of this year MainOne expanded its interconnection capabilities using the Equinix Fabric to extend its network reach and give enterprise customers connectivity to cloud providers, remote markets and local infrastructure.