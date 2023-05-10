Free Trial
MainOne uses Equinix Fabric to expand global interconnection capabilities

Natalie Bannerman
May 10, 2023 01:14 PM
Connection technologies for business . Mixed media

MainOne has expanded its interconnection capabilities using the Equinix Fabric to extend its network reach and give enterprise customers connectivity to cloud providers, remote markets and local infrastructure.

These new interconnection capabilities are delivered over the MainOne network and onto Platform Equinix.

Equinix Fabric is an on-demand, software-defined interconnection service, which provides global access to Equinix's network of over 245 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres in 71 major metros and 32 countries. Equinix Fabric connects distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems on Platform Equinix.

“As a long-time customer of Equinix Fabric, MainOne has utilised the global footprint of data centres and services to establish connections to cloud service providers and enable private, dedicated connections for customers in West Africa," said Anil Verma, chief technical officer at MainOne.

"Now as an Equinix company, the expansion of our network to Equinix Fabric guarantees enhanced SLA and lower latency for critical services and applications. This is part of our commitment to provide our customers with world-class interconnection services to accelerate their digital journey.”

In addition, MainOne will use Equinix IBX data centres in Lisbon (LS1) and London (LD5) to create geographic diversity, enabling its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to the ecosystem, benefitting from direct access to cloud services, and higher performance.

In related news last month, MDXi, MainOne's Tier III data centre, partnered with AMS-IX to launch a new Internet Exchange (IX) in Lagos, Nigeria.

The new Internet Exchange, called AMS-IX Lagos, is located at the MDXi data centre. Under terms of the partnership, MDXi will serve as the commercial partner of AMS-IX and regional sales and marketing arm for AMS-IX Lagos. While AMS-IX will run the technical and operational management of the exchange.

