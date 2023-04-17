AMS-IX and MDXi unveil new IX in Lagos, Nigeria

The new Internet Exchange, called AMS-IX Lagos, is located at the MDXi data centre. Under terms of the partnership, MDXi will serve as the commercial partner of AMS-IX and regional sales and marketing arm for AMS-IX Lagos. While AMS-IX will run the technical and operational management of the exchange.

“We intend to add value to the local carriers and IX’s by attracting even more content players to the region and support the local connectivity community," said Peter van Burgel, CEO of AMS-IX.

"This is a very exciting project for us as we see it as an important steppingstone for bringing low-latency affordable Internet available for the West-African region.”

AMS-IX Lagos will serve as a content hub for West Africa, enabling regional and local internet service providers, carriers, and Internet Exchanges to aggregate content from large global content delivery networks (CDNs), hosting companies and application providers.

Over the coming months, MDXi and AMS-IX will forge alliances with local telecom operators and IX’s and bolster local ecosystems.

“This partnership enables MDXi deliver value to the rich ecosystem of network operators, carriers, content providers, cloud services providers, and enterprises that we have present in the data centre," said Funke Opeke, director of MDXi.

"The AMS-IX partnership will help MDXi consolidate its role as content hub not just for Nigeria, but for Francophone and English-speaking West and Central Africa.”

AMS-IX Lagos will launch with over 25 connected networks as AMS-IX and MDXi migrate and onboard the existing connected networks of West Africa Internet Exchange (WAF-IX). Connected networks at WAF-IX include large CDNs and application providers such as Cloudflare, Microsoft and Google.