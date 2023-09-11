US Senate names Anna Gomez as FCC Commissioner

The 5-year tenure of Gomez fills the longstanding vacancy for the 5th commission chair at the FCC which has been in place all of the Biden presidency. As a democrat, the appointment of Gomez also gives Democratic commissioners the majority.

“Congratulations to Anna Gomez on her confirmation by the United States Senate. I look forward to welcoming her to the Commission,” said FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“Anna brings with her a wealth of telecommunications experience, a substantial record of public service, and a history of working to ensure the United States stays on the cutting edge of keeping us all connected. Her international expertise will be a real asset to the agency.

I look forward to working with her to advance the agency’s mission to ensure the benefits of modern communications reach everyone, everywhere and that the United States can continue to lead in the digital age.”

The news follows a 2-2 deadlock of Republican and Democratic commissioners after Biden’s initial pick for commissioner Gigi Sohn left commissioners divided on confirming her appointment.

Sohn withdrew from the running in March of this year following what she described as “unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks”, adding:

“It is a sad day for our country and our democracy when dominant industries, with assistance from unlimited dark money, get to choose their regulators,” Ms. Sohn said in her statement. “And with the help of their friends in the Senate, the powerful cable and media companies have done just that.”

As of January 2023, Gomez served as senior adviser for international information and communications policy in the bureau of cyberspace and digital policy for the State Department.

Before this, she Gomez worked for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) as deputy administrator from 2009 to 2013. She holds a 12-year tenure in various role at the FCC, including as deputy chief of the international bureau and as senior legal adviser to former chairman, William E Kennard.

Prior to joining the State Department in 2023, Gomez was a partner in Wiley LLP’s telecoms media and technology group. She was also VP for federal and state government affairs at Sprint Nextel and an associate at Arnold and Porter.

Gomez is yet to comment on her appointment.