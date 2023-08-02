Neos Networks rolls out 400Gbps services nationwide

The new service joins Neos’ existing portfolio of optical networking solutions and will give UK businesses access to reliable, resilient and higher capacity connectivity services to meet the growing data and bandwidth demands.

“There is huge demand for high capacity, high bandwidth, low latency services among today’s businesses. For those organisations that handle the transport of huge quantities of data, Optical connectivity services have been revolutionary,” said Mark Charlesworth, director of product at Neos Networks.

“The launch of our national 400Gbps service again demonstrates our commitment to continuously driving innovation and delivering market leading connectivity services that meet with our customers’ evolving data demands. These capacities are not commonplace in the market, that’s why we’ve launched a dynamic and flexible solution tailored to meet specific and unique business needs.”

These 400Gbps services will be available in an initial 26 data centres by the end of the month, with more of its 600+ points of presence added shortly afterwards. Neos Networks' flexible photonic network architecture means it was able to scale its network to 400Gbps seamlessly.

The availability of 400Gbps wavelength services will enable scalability on customer backhaul capacity.

Over the new service, Neos will deliver bespoke customer requirements for route security, separation, latency, redundancy and availability to meet dynamic connectivity requirements.

The company also provides optical resiliency and encryption options for those that require higher levels of security.

In addition, Neos can also provision 400Gbps Optical Wavelengths in addition to 10Gbps, and 100Gbps variants, with multiple wavelengths able to be provisioned between sites.

In related news, April saw Lee Myall named as Neos' new chief executive officer (CEO).

Myall joins Neos from Kao Data, where he is the chief executive, bringing his extensive commercial and operational knowledge in the technology and telecoms sector, as well as deep management experience of high growth businesses and transformation strategies.