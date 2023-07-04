Exa and Cambridge MC partner to expand into new markets

“We’re delighted to announce this new partnership with Cambridge MC. Their expertise in delivering complex network transformations for enterprise and government customers will extend EXA’s reach to new markets and opportunities,” said Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure.

“Partnerships are important to us at Exa and we are excited about the opportunity to work alongside Cambridge MC and their team of global experts.”

The partnership will combine Exa’s network and Cambridge MC’s telecom experts who partner with public and private sector companies to support their digital transformation.

This partnership is the latest addition to Exa’s channel and partner ecosystem which will comprise a hand-selected portfolio of strategic partners.

“Our global team of consultants are highly experienced and experts at helping companies scale through effective channel partnership programs," added Tim Passingham, founder and chairman at Cambridge Management Consulting.

"From concept through to execution, we will be using our broad communications industry experience to support Exa as they accelerate and expand their reach to the market, leveraging the incredible portfolio of services they have built and continue to develop.”

In related news, last month Exa Infrastructure named Nick Read, former chief executive of Vodafone, as its chairperson.

In his new role, Read will help drive Exa’s strategic network expansion plans, commercial growth and ongoing operational efforts.