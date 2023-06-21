Exa names ex-Vodafone chief Read as chairman

An industry veteran, Read boasts 20 years of experience in telecoms, most recently leaving Vodafone in December 2022.

Read joined the operator as CFO in 2002 and served as CEO for four years, before being replaced by Margherita Della Valle.

On his new role, Read said: “It is a privilege to be appointed chair of EXA Infrastructure, particularly at a pivotal time for the telecoms industry where we are seeing significant investment in digital infrastructure and market growth.

“I look forward to working with the EXA leadership team who have a clear focus and commitment to customers, network excellence and continual investment to provide the most compelling experiences to clients and end users.”

Read will help drive Exa’s strategic network expansion plans, commercial growth and ongoing operational efforts.

“Nick is a titan in our industry and I am convinced that his extensive leadership and technology experience will be invaluable to execute our ambitious growth strategy,” Martijn Blanken, CEO of Exa Infrastructure said.

“His track record in business performance and transformation will be a welcome addition to guide EXA’s executive team. I am delighted to see Nick join us and I look forward to working closely with him.”