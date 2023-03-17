Digital Realty’s Puygrenier negotiates move to Google

Puygrenier (pictured), who was with Digital Realty for more than seven years, announced her move yesterday on LinkedIn, but has given no more details of her London-based role.

Earlier she described her time at Digital Realty as “a hugely valuable experience for me to see what happens from a data centre perspective and perfectly complimentary to my telco background”.

She joined Interxion in 2016 and stayed with the group when it was bought by Digital Realty for US$8.4 billion in 2020, to become one of the largest in the industry, with 290 data centres in 26 countries.

Puygrenier joined BT in 1997, moved to carrier KPNQwest in 2000, until that went bust, and then KPN International from 2003 until 2009 – the first London-based employee of the group.

She then spent six years at Vodafone Carrier Services, as global account manager. She also has a qualification from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust. She has the French equivalent of a master’s degree in international commerce from Paris XII University.

At Digital Realty, one of Puygrenier’s interests has been sustainability. She said at last year’s Datacloud Global Congress that one way the industry as a whole could reduce emissions is by replacing small, inefficient data centres operated in-house by enterprises.

“It’s not their core business,” she said at the event. “There’s a trend to help those enterprises move to a greener way of working.”