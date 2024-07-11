Digital Realty spends $200 million on entry into West London data centre market

Digital Realty did not reveal the seller of the data centre, but said the newly acquired campus features two individual data centres with a combined capacity of 15MW, “excellent connectivity”, and room for future expansion.

The Slough data centre campus is already an established hub for over 150 organisations, including a broad array of connectivity providers, technology companies, and financial services firms.

Between them they are utilising over 2,000 cross connects at the facility.

The new data centre site will be integrated into Digital Realty’s Metro Connect solution, connecting it to its other campuses across London.

ServiceFabric, Digital Realty’s open interconnection and orchestration platform will also be offered at the location.

These enhancements will provide Digital Realty’s customers with access to its global, secure, and dynamic data exchange network, further empowering them to effectively manage and scale their digital operations.

“This expansion into Slough is a significant step for Digital Realty, reinforcing our commitment to supporting digital transformation in the UK and across Europe,” said Séamus Dunne, managing director, Digital Realty in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland.

“As the UK solidifies its position as Europe’s premier technology hub, this acquisition enhances our ability to support customers as they grow and scale, further establishing our presence in this vital market."

The facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy, aligning with Digital Realty’s sustainability goals.

The European operation has a practice of matching 100% of the energy used in its portfolio with renewable sources and a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, which it says the new data centre supports.