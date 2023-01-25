New sales director to head atNorth expansion in UK

Sandars (pictured) has been in the industry since he joined Interxion in London 20 years ago. Since then he’s worked for Savvis – now part of Lumen – plus the Uptime Institute, Siemens and Vantage.

Stefan Jofors aTribe, director of sales for Colocation at atNorth, said of Sandars: “His knowledge and drive will be crucial in helping businesses reap the benefits of the atNorth proposition to improve sustainability, increase efficiency and adapt to the newest infrastructure technologies.”

The appointment follows a sustained period of expansion for atNorth. In 2022 it hired Stephen Donovan to lead the expansion of the company in the Nordic region and elsewhere in Europe.

In January it announced the acquisition of two data centres in Finland. And this week it announced the appointment of Fredrik Jansson as chief strategy and marketing and communications officer.

Sandars said “atNorth is ideally placed to support UK companies with a requirement for high performance data centre services”.

He added: “The Nordics can offer a cost of power that is a fraction of that in the UK and energy from renewable sources and with connectivity solutions to meet their exact requirements.”

He said the company “enables our customers to hit many of their ESG [environmental, social and governance] targets simply by migrating a small proportion of their IT estate to an atNorth data centre. We are already seeing a lot of interest from the UK IT industry in relocating to our data centre sites in Iceland, Sweden and Finland.”

In December atNorth said it had chosen Nokia to build an IP network to enable its expansion.