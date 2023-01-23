atNorth hires Jansson from Stack to head strategy and marketing

Jansson (pictured), joins from Stack EMEA Nordics – formerly DigiPlex – where he was appointed chief commercial officer two years ago. All roles, including the new one, are based in Stockholm

He said: “I am extremely excited to join atNorth, a disruptive force in the world’s most advantageous locations for data centres - the Nordics. At this focal point, where the two defining trends of our time – digitalisation and sustainability – meet in the data centre it is clear that there is considerable opportunity for further progression.”

Before Digiplex he was with Tata Consultancy Services, starting in London in 2005 and finishing in Stockholm in 2016 as chief brand officer for Europe.

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, said: “Fredrik’s considerable experience in corporate and commercial strategy as well as marketing and communication transformation makes him uniquely positioned to help accelerate atNorth’s continued rapid expansion in the Nordic region.”

Jansson added: “I am looking forward to working with atNorth’s world class leadership team and fantastic employees in fuelling the next chapter of rapid growth for the business.”