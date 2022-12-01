atNorth books Nokia to connect expanding data centres

The company has chosen Nokia to supply the hardware for the core switching data centre leaf platforms.

Guy D’Hauwers (pictured), director of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (HPC and AI) with atNorth, said: “Sustainability is a core company value with our data centres running on 100% renewable energy resources and supporting circular economy principles. Nokia, with its power-efficient and state-of-the-art hardware design solution, is a natural vendor partner for atNorth as we grow and expand our services across the Nordics.”

In August atNorth appointed Stephen Donovan, a former NTT executive, to lead the expansion of the company. He was hired to focus on site selection, design and delivery of new carbon-neutral sites, as well as the expansion of the existing atNorth facilities in Iceland and Sweden.

According to Nokia, the data centre deployment is based on bare-metal servers running OpenStack Ironic, which integrates with Nokia SR Linux NOS via open-source upstream code.

“This provides enhanced visibility to automate network provisioning, additional network stability, and the ability to perform tasks such as multi leaf redundancy in access,” said Nokia.

Manolo Ortiz, senior VP for webscale business in EMEA at Nokia, said: “atNorth offers its customers reliable, scalable, high-performance computing capabilities that draw on renewable environmental resources to power its sites in the most sustainable and economic way possible.”

atNorth said its HPC and AI services “support the toughest and most demanding HPC and AI workloads, providing up to 100% more compute than any other solution to deliver uncompromised performance and low latency levels”.