Former NTT data centre exec to lead atNorth expansion across Europe

A former director of major projects at NTT Data Centers, Donovan (pictured) will focus on site selection, design and delivery of new carbon neutral sites, as well as the expansion of the existing atNorth facilities in Iceland and Sweden.

Donovan, who is chief development officer at the company, said: “atNorth is a disruptive energy in the data centre space and is poised and ready for substantial growth in its operations in a strategic, sustainable, and commercially responsible way across Europe.”

The news follows recent additions to atNorth’s board of directors and other strategic hires, including the recent appointment of Ásdís Ólafsdóttir who leads the company’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practice. atNorth said its data centres run on 100% renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles.

Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, said: “Stephen has considerable experience and knowledge of the European data centre industry, particularly in building sites for hyperscale cloud and internet activity as well as other data-intensive enterprise and HPC [high-performance computing] workloads.”

Kristinsson added: “His deep technical expertise and knowledge of data centre delivery will play an integral role in how atNorth continues to expand its sites across the Nordics and rest of Europe in a sympathetic and sustainable manner.”

The company’s vision is “to have data centre sites in every Nordic country to provide our clients with reliable, scalable high-performance compute power that draws on renewable environmental resources available to power our sites in the most sustainable and economic way possible,” said Kristinsson.

Donovan, who came into the industry in 2007 with Digital Realty, has specialist knowledge of high performance and mission critical computing, said atNorth.

The company has also announced the appointment of Michael Endres as its first sales director for the Germany, Austria and Switzerland.