atNorth acquires two data centres in Finland

The Nordic colocation provider will take over the operations and management of the two data centres, acquiring both the sites and talent from Advania to continue running the facilities.

An expert team of atNorth data centre specialists will oversee the process to ensure a smooth transition.

"We are happy to launch atNorth's operations in Finland. It is a part of our growth strategy to grow and expand our services sustainably and strategically across the Nordics,” said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO, atNorth. "

“As organizations increasingly move IT workloads to the Nordics, the investment into this region is critical for atNorth to continue to support our customers in a sustainable, efficient manner.”

Finland is a global tech hub and digitalisation leader that presents an attractive market for foreign direct investment.

The Finnish State Treasury has announced its objective for the country to be climate neutral in 2035 and the world’s first fossil-free welfare society.

Finland is a leader in developing renewable energy technology and has a strong focus on sustainability, which aligns with atNorth’s sustainable IT focus across the whole of the business.

An important reason to establish a partnership with atNorth in Finland is their dedicated focus to deliver high quality and sustainable services," says Atte Kekkonen, CEO of Advania Finland.

"We appreciate teaming up with companies with the same customer focus and quality mindset as ourselves."