Bluebird completes acquisition of MTI's fibre assets

The deal was announced in December 2022, at which point Kevin Wormington, owner and vice president of operations at Missouri Telecom commented:

“We are thrilled to have found a quality company with a strong customer service record like Bluebird Network to continue the great service our customers have come to expect.”

The acquisition expands Bluebird's network enabling the company to deliver a new level of service to communities within Mount Vernon, Monett, Nevada, and Aurora, Missouri.

Connecting Bluebird’s network to these communities enables a full suite of new services for customers in the region, who now have access to dedicated internet, data centre solutions, Ethernet connectivity and private cloud access.

“These network assets complement Bluebird’s existing fibre footprint while bringing us closer to our long-term goals,” said Michael Morey, president and CEO of Bluebird Network.

“This acquisition allows Bluebird to expand and strengthen our network services, specifically for communities in Southwest Missouri and offer those communities a new era of productivity.”

The transaction adds 40 miles of fibre route miles to Bluebird’s network, the company also established three new points of presence in Southwest Missouri.

The news aligns with Bluebird’s mission to have a fibre presence in 80% of communities across the company’s 11-state footprint with a population greater than 10,000 people.

In addition. Bluebird’s data centre facility can be accessed easier for the collection of Southwest Missouri communities, as Bluebird’s underground data centre in Springfield, Missouri, is within close range and complements existing fibre services.