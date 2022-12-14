Bluebird acquires fibre assets from MTI

Bluebird and MTI have agreed an asset purchase agreement to acquire those assets and 40 route miles of fibre along with three points of presence (PoPs) in Southwest Missouri including the cities of Mount Vernon, Monett, Nevada and Aurora.

“Bluebird is maintaining momentum by constantly looking for ways to connect communities and improve our already stellar network,” says Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network.

“Our acquisition of Missouri Telecom’s middle-mile network assets allows Bluebird to expand and strengthen our network services, specifically for communities in Southwest Missouri.”

Bluebird adds that it will not be purchasing MTI’s voice services and will instead focus on dedicated fibre and internet services in line with its existing offerings.

Following this acquisition and recent expansions, Bluebird will have added an additional 155 route miles of fibre in Q4 alone.

“For 22 years we have enjoyed working with and supporting our customers and communities,” said Kevin Wormington, owner and vice president of operations at Missouri Telecom added.

“We are thrilled to have found a quality company with a strong customer service record like Bluebird Network to continue the great service our customers have come to expect.”

The acquisition of the network assets is set to close by the end of the year.