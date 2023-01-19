GlobalConnect and ConnectiviTree partner on European connectivity project

“We are excited to be working with GlobalConnect Carrier in the Nordic region as our first carrier channel partner," said Dietrich Schwarzinger, CEO at ConnectiviTree.

"They bring an unmatched and extensive fibre network footprint, providing up to four diverse routes into main hubs in Northern Europe. With this agreement, we look forward to offering multiple-redundant routes and multiple access points in all major cities around the globe with high security, high availability, and low latency.”

Under the terms of the agreement, GlobalConnect and ConnectiviTree will also enter into a long-term cooperation on such projects including data centres in the Nordics and expansion into additional geographical areas.

“We are happy to enter into this agreement with ConnectiviTree, to create a strong international offering delivering Dark Fiber and providing Long Haul and Access services in and out of Northern Europe," added says Pär Jansson, head of sales at GlobalConnect Carrier.

"This is another important proof point for GlobalConnect Carrier being the leading Carrier in the Nordics as we want to provide the backbone network to Carriers and OTT players in the region, supporting the industry and running the network.”

For its part, ConnectiviTree will provide value added long-haul connectivity services to GlobalConnect Carrier expanding its global reach for GlobalConnect Carrier customers, as well as providing value added services on top of this new connectivity for its own customers.

GlobalConnect Carrier will leverage its fully owned ducted and optical fibre network, across the Nordics and Northern Europe, with plans to provide capacity services in Europe and Overseas as part of this collaboration.

In related news, September saw GlobalConnect confirmed to Capacity another milestone in the development of its Digital E4 'super mega fibre cable' connecting Berlin to Haparanda in northern Sweden.