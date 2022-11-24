altafiber to complete Gallatin County fiber Q1 2023

“For the past year we have been in talks with altafiber representatives, and we are excited for the Sparta Community to partner and build a lasting relationship with the company and connect our residents and businesses with this fibre network,” said Sidney Gullion, Mayor for the City of Sparta.

Once completed, altafiber will offer fibre-to-the-home broadband connectivity to 100% of Gallatin County’s comprised of approximately 5,700 locations.

“I want to thank altafiber for its investment in Gallatin County. We are excited to connect our residents and businesses to the world of fibre,” added Ryan Morris, judge executive for Gallatin County.

“This has been a long process and I am thankful for altafiber and its recognition that our community had a need for fibre connectivity. I look forward to the continued relationship.”

To date, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion into expanding its fibre network in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, delivering gigabit Internet speeds for education, employment, and healthcare opportunities.

“altafiber appreciates our relationship with Gallatin County leadership, and we are proud to provide more connectivity for residents and businesses in this community through the fibre network,” said Jason Praeter, president and general manager of altafiber’s network division.

Earlier this year altafiber acquired Agile Network Builders, a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation which designs, builds, and manages wireless infrastructure assets and data networks. At the same time Cincinnati Bell rebranded to altafiber, a name that reflects its move to go "all fibre".